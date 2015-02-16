By Ulf Laessing
| BAYDA, Libya
BAYDA, Libya Feb 16 Libya's internationally
recognised prime minister called for the West to launch air
strikes to defeat Islamist militants who control Tripoli and
have driven his government out of the capital.
Speaking hours before Egypt bombed Islamic State targets in
Libya in retaliation after militants said they had beheaded 21
Egyptian Christians, Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni made a
plea for Western military intervention in a country rapidly
slipping into chaos.
"We have absolutely confirmed information that al Qaeda and
IS are in Tripoli and....near Ben Jawad," he said, referring to
a central town controlled by a faction that supports a rival
government.
"I ask world powers stand by Libya and launch military
strikes against these groups," he said. "This threat will move
to European countries, especially Italy."
Thinni, the internationally recognised premier, has been
based in the east of the country since an armed group called
Libya Dawn seized the capital in August. Libyan Dawn includes
Islamists but denies that it has links to al Qaeda or to
fighters that have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.
The North African country is in chaos as two rival
governments and parliaments allied to separate armed factions
fight for territory, four years after NATO war planes helped
topple dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Egypt's military, joined by jets from Libya's own air
forces, bombed Islamic State targets inside Libya on Monday, a
day after fighters proclaiming allegiance to the group released
a video showing what they described as the beheading of 21
Egyptians captured in Libya.
A Libyan air force commander said 40-50 militants were
killed in the Libyan-Egyptian strikes.
Egypt is worried about the rise of Islamic State, especially
in areas near its border. It called on Monday for the U.S.-led
coalition that has been bombing Islamic State in Syria and Iraq
to confront the group in Libya as well.
With Libya divided by two governments, the United Nations
has been mediating to avert full-blown civil war. But little
progress has been made in talks as the country is dominated by
former rebels who helped oust Gaddafi but now fight each other.
"Dialogue is the only way to save Libya," Thinni said in an
interview at his government headquarters in Bayda, a town some
1,200 km to the east of Tripoli.
He insisted that talks need to be based on the assumption
that one of two rival parliaments, the House of Representatives
elected in June and also based in the east, is the legitimate
assembly.
The U.N. has sought to widen its dialogue by including the
previous parliament, known as General National Congress (GNC),
which was reinstated in Tripoli by Libya Dawn.
"The redline, what we cannot give up, is the legitimacy of
the elected House of Representatives," Thinni said.
He warned that a military confrontation was still on option
for his government. The air force of autonomous general Khalifa
Haftar allied to Thinni has bombed targets in western Libya.
"We hope the dialogue is the way out... but if the dialogue
fails, God forbid, then there is another opinion, the use of
military force," he said.
DEFICIT
The turmoil has driven the oil exports on which Libya
depends to feed its population to less than 200,000 barrels a
day, a fifth of levels seen in 2013 and an even smaller fraction
of that seen under Gaddafi. The state ran a deficit of $19
billion last year.
Thinni, whose control of state revenue and spending is in
doubt, said Libya would post a budget deficit again in 2015 due
to sharply shrinking oil production, but said Libya could get
foreign loans or ask countries like the United Arab Emirates,
his main backer, for help.
Neither of the two rival parliaments has approved a budget
for 2015 but Thinni said his government would present a draft by
mid-March. The central bank, located in the west in territory
outside Thinni's control, has sought to stay out of the conflict
by limiting spending to public salaries and essential imports.
Thinni said his government had moved the headquarters of
state oil firm NOC to the east and planned to set up a new
central bank unit there.
Such moves could be sensitive for foreign oil buyers
confused over how to pay for Libya's oil. They have been paying
for oil sales through the NOC and central bank accounts which
are out of Thinni's control.
"We've moved National Oil Corp completely to Brega," Thinni
said, referring to an eastern oil town. "This is the sole
legitimate body."
(Editing by Peter Graff)