By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Feb 19 Britain said on Thursday
that Libya needed a unified government before the United Nations
Security Council could change an arms embargo in order to better
equip Libya's military to combat Islamic State and other
militants.
Council member Jordan had circulated a draft resolution to
the 15-member body on Wednesday, obtained by Reuters, that would
remove conditions on the import of weapons by Libya's government
and push for it to be supplied "necessary security assistance."
"The problem is that there isn't a government in Libya that
is effective and in control of its territory. There isn't a
Libyan military which the international community can
effectively support," British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond
said during a visit to Madrid. Britain has veto power on the
council.
"The first condition has to be the creation of a government
of national unity ... then the international community needs to
rally very quickly around that government of national unity and
ensure that it has the means to deal with the Islamist
terrorism," Hammond said.
The Libyan government is allowed to import weapons only with
approval of a Security Council committee overseeing the embargo
imposed in 2011 when forces of former leader Muammar Gaddafi
cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.
Libya has since descended into factional fighting. Two
competing governments backed by militia brigades are scrambling
for control of the oil-producing country. The chaos has created
havens for Islamist militants.
"Simply pouring weapons into one faction or the other, which
is essentially what has been proposed, is not going to bring us
to a resolution to the crisis in Libya," Hammond said.
The UN is mediating, hoping to get the rival factions to
create a unity government.
The draft resolution asks a Security Council committee to
come up with recommendations for an "enforcement mechanism" to
stop the supply of arms to non-state actors in Libya. Egypt has
called for a naval blockade to stop weapons reaching militants.
The draft resolution "calls on Member States to combat by
all means ... threats to international peace and security in
Libya caused by terrorist acts and in coordination with the
legitimate government in Libya."
The draft text is under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter, which
would make it legally binding.
On Monday, Egypt carried out air strikes in Libya targeting
militant camps, training sites and arms storage areas after
Islamic State released a video showing the beheading of 21
Egyptian Christians.
