BRUSSELS Nov 24 Turkey will brief NATO
ambassadors on Tuesday about the events surrounding its shooting
down of a Russian jet, a spokeswoman for the military alliance
said.
"There will be a North Atlantic Council meeting this
afternoon at 5 (1600 GMT)," said spokeswoman Irina Novakova.
"The aim is for Turkey to inform allies about the events of this
morning."
Russia said its warplane never left Syrian airspace, but
Turkey said it shot the jet down on Tuesday after repeated
warnings over air space violations. It was the first time a NATO
member has downed a Russian or Soviet military aircraft since
the 1950s.
