WASHINGTON Oct 8 The Pentagon said on Wednesday
that a Turkish proposed buffer zone was not one of the military
options under consideration as a U.S.-led coalition pursues
airstrikes in Syria, but acknowledged it was a subject of
discussions with Ankara.
"This is not a new issue," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral
John Kirby told a news conference, noting longstanding Turkish
interest in a buffer zone.
"It is now not on the table as a military option that we're
considering. That said, I think it's a topic of continued
discussions."
(Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)