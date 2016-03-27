(Adds Assad comments)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian President Vladimir
Putin has congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on
regaining the city of Palmyra, the Kremlin spokesman said on
Sunday.
"Assad highly valued the help Russian air forces have
provided and underlined that such successes as regaining Palmyra
would have been impossible without Russia's support," Dmitry
Peskov said, quoted by TASS news agency.
Syrian government forces backed by heavy Russian air support
drove Islamic State out of Palmyra on Sunday, inflicting what
the army called a "mortal blow" to militants who seized the city
last year and dynamited its ancient temples.
The loss of Palmyra represents one of the biggest setbacks
for the hardline Islamist group since it declared a caliphate in
2014 across large parts of Syria and Iraq.
Peskov said that Putin told Assad that Russia will continue
to support Damascus in fighting terrorists, TASS reported. Putin
also talked to UNESCO head Irina Bokova on Sunday, saying that
Russia will help to demine Palmyra, Peskov added.
Syrian television said Assad told Putin that Russian air
support and the determination of Syria's armed forces were key
to the success in Palmyra.
He also said the city would be rebuilt.
"Palmyra was demolished more than once through the
centuries...and we will restore it anew so it will be a treasure
of cultural heritage for the world," it quoted him as saying.
Earlier in March, Putin ordered the bulk of the Russian
military contingent in Syria to be pulled out after five months
of air strikes, saying the Kremlin had achieved most of its
objectives.
But Putin said later that Russia could scale up its military
presence in Syria again within hours and would still bomb
terrorist groups there despite a partial withdrawal of forces
ordered after military successes.
