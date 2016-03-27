MOSCOW, March 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on regaining the city of Palmyra, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"Assad highly valued the help Russian air forces have provided and underlined that such successes as regaining Palmyra would have been impossible without Russia's support," Peskov was quoted by TASS news agency as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Bush)