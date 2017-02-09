MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a phone
call on Thursday to step up military coordination against
Islamic State in Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.
It did not provide any details, but said Putin had expressed
his condolences to Erdogan over the death of several Turkish
soldiers killed near the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in
northern Syria.
Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters resumed a major
offensive inside the city on Thursday, a day after they broke
through IS defences in its remaining stronghold in Aleppo
province.
The Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan had also agreed to
actively try to advance the Astana and Geneva peace talks on
Syria and had discussed preparations for a meeting of the two
countries in Russia in March.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)