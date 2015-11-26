MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that from Moscow's point of view, Turkey is deliberately trying to bring relations between Moscow and Ankara to a standstill.

"It seems that the Turkish leadership is deliberately driving relations (between Russia and Turkey) into a dead end," Putin said at the Kremlin ambassador credentials ceremony.

Putin added that Moscow is still awaiting an apology from Turkey for downing its fighter jet or an offer of reimbursement for damages. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)