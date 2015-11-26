MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday that from Moscow's point of view, Turkey is
deliberately trying to bring relations between Moscow and Ankara
to a standstill.
"It seems that the Turkish leadership is deliberately
driving relations (between Russia and Turkey) into a dead end,"
Putin said at the Kremlin ambassador credentials ceremony.
Putin added that Moscow is still awaiting an apology from
Turkey for downing its fighter jet or an offer of reimbursement
for damages.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Toby Chopra)