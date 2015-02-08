(Adds detail)
MUNICH Feb 8 The European Union's foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday she had called an
immediate meeting of the Quartet of Middle East peace mediators
in Munich, in an effort to revive the peace process between
Israel and the Palestinians.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson and
the EU's Mogherini - whose countries and organisations make up
the Quartet - were all attending the Munich Security Conference
and were expected to take part.
"We need a collective rethinking of our overall approach to
the conflict. The Quartet will prepare for a resumption of the
peace process, including regular and direct outreach to Arab
states," Mogherini told the conference.
