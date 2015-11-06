Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW Nov 6 Russia and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are preparing a plan for humanitarian aid in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, RIA news agency cited Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov as saying on Friday.
"Next year we will make a plan for the provision of humanitarian aid in different countries including Syria, Yemen and Iraq," Puchkov said. "This also applies to assist in the event of natural disasters." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.