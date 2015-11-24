(Adds quotes, changes sourcing)
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia's defence ministry said on
Tuesday one of its Su-24 fighter jets was downed in Syria, but
it rejected Turkish allegations the aircraft had entered Turkish
airspace.
"Today on Syrian territory, apparently as the result of fire
from the ground, a Su-24 with the Russian aviation group in the
Syrian Arab Republic crashed," the ministry said in a statement
posted on its Internet site.
"The plane was flying at a height of 6,000 meters. The fate
of the pilots is yet to be confirmed. According to preliminary
information, the pilots were able to eject."
"For the entire duration of the flight the aircraft was
exclusively over Syrian territory. This was recorded by reliable
monitoring methods," the statement said.
The incident highlighted the risks to NATO member Turkey as
Syrian, Russian and U.S. coalition aircraft target various
insurgent groups inside Syria often close to Turkish borders.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Christian Lowe)