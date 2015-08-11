(Adds Damascus reaction)
By Katya Golubkova and Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW Aug 11 Russia and Saudi Arabia failed in
talks on Tuesday to overcome their differences on the fate of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a central dispute in Syria's
civil war that shows no sign of abating despite renewed
diplomacy.
Russia is pushing for a coalition to fight Islamic State
insurgents -- who have seized swathes of northern and eastern
Syria -- that would involve Assad, a longtime ally of Moscow.
But, speaking after talks in Moscow, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir reiterated Riyadh's stance that Assad must go.
"A key reason behind the emergence of Islamic State was the
actions of Assad who directed his arms at his nation, not
Islamic State," Jubeir told a news conference after talks with
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Assad is part of the problem, not part of the solution to
the Syrian crisis ... There is no place for Assad in the future
of Syria," he said.
A statement on Syrian state media said that Damascus
"strongly condemned" the Saudi minister's remarks.
An uprising against four decades of Assad family rule broke
out in 2011 and turned into a full-blown civil war in which
Islamist militants have become the strongest element fighting
Damascus.
Saudi Arabia is part of a U.S.-led regional coalition
conducting air strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria and
neighbouring Iraq, but Lavrov said this strategy was unlikely to
be successful in combating the hardline Sunni Muslim fighters.
Jubeir and Lavrov said they had discussed bringing various
opposition groups closer together to improve their chances in
tackling Islamic State.
"The talks are about ... coordinating all those who are
already fighting terrorists so that they put their main focus on
fighting terrorism and leave for later settling scores between
themselves," Lavrov said in describing Russia's proposal.
Lavrov said anti-Islamic State forces united on the ground
should have wide international backing. But Jubeir specifically
ruled out any coalition with Assad and tension between the
ministers was often visible during the conference.
Lavrov said Moscow would hold separate talks with Syrian
opposition representatives including the Syrian National
Coalition and Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union in coming days.
Moscow hopes to host another round of talks between Damascus
and various Syrian opposition groups. Two earlier rounds of such
consultations failed to yield any breakthrough.
The ministers also discussed possible Saudi purchases of
Russian arms ahead of a planned visit by the Saudi king to
Moscow.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Gareth Jones)