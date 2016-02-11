MOSCOW Feb 11 The Kremlin said on Thursday that
discussions about a possible ceasefire in Syria were still
ongoing and there was no unanimity on resolution of the Syrian
crisis.
"The process is very fragile, discussions are under way, one
can't speak about unanimity in the process of a Syrian
settlement," Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference
call when asked if Russia had proposed March 1 as a date for the
beginning of a ceasefire.
A Western official said on Wednesday that Russia had made a
proposal to begin a ceasefire in Syria on March 1, but the
official said no agreement has been reached on the Russian
offer.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)