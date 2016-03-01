GENEVA, March 1 Russia warned on Tuesday of a
growing threat of Islamic State and other groups waging chemical
warfare in the Middle East and called for global negotiations on
a new pact to combat what he called "a grave reality of our
time".
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the appeal in a speech
to the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
"Nowadays this threat is getting extremely urgent in the
light of newly revealed facts of repeated use of not only
industrial toxic chemicals but also of full-fledged chemical
warfare agents by ISIL and other terrorist groups in Syria and
Iraq," he said. "There is a growing danger of similar crimes
being committed on the territory of Libya and Yemen as well."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)