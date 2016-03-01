* Russian foreign minister warns of threat of chemical
warfare
* Cites gaps in international treaty banning chemical
weapons
* Says IS, other groups using chemical weapons in Syria,
Iraq
* Warns of "growing danger of similar crimes" in Libya,
Yemen
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 1 Russia said on Tuesday there was
a growing threat from Islamic State militants waging chemical
warfare in the Middle East and called for global negotiations on
a new pact to combat what he called "a grave reality of our
time".
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the appeal in a speech
to the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, a now
largely moribund forum which clinched a major pact banning
chemical weapons in the 1990s.
"However, we still face significant gaps related, in
particular, to the use of chemicals for terrorist purposes,"
Lavrov told the 65-member-state forum.
"This threat is getting extremely urgent in the light of
newly revealed facts of repeated use of not only industrial
toxic chemicals but also of full-fledged chemical warfare agents
by ISIL (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups in Syria and
Iraq," he said.
Islamic State militants are believed to be responsible for
sulfur mustard gas attacks in Syria and Iraq last year, the
United States said last month.
A confidential report by the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) concluded that at least
two people were exposed to sulfur mustard in Marea, north of
Aleppo, in August.
"It does not leave any doubt that chemical terrorism is
emerging not as an abstract threat, but a grave reality of our
time which could and should be addressed," Lavrov said.
"There is a growing danger of similar crimes being committed
on the territory of Libya and Yemen," he said.
Lavrov said there were reports of militant groups gaining
access to scientific and technical documentation on the
production of chemical weapons, seizing chemical plants and
"engaging foreign specialists to help synthesise chemical
warfare agents", without giving details.
He said launching negotiations would revive the Conference
on Disarmament, whose members include U.N. Security Council
permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the United
States, but which has not been able to clinch any disarmament
agreements since "the last decade of the 20th Century".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)