MOSCOW, March 24 A Russian special forces
officer has been killed in a combat operation near Palmyra in
Syria, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a
Russian military source in Syria.
"While performing a special task to direct Russian air
strikes onto terrorist targets, a Russian special forces officer
was killed," Interfax quoted a source at Russia's Khmeimim air
base in Syria's Latakia province as saying.
There was no detail about when the officer died, with
Interfax citing its source as saying only that he was on a
combat mission "in the past week". Syrian government forces are
trying to recapture Palmyra from Islamic State.
"The soldier died heroically, calling the strike onto
himself after he was discovered and surrounded by terrorists,"
Interfax cited the source as saying.
The death would bring to seven the number of Russian
servicemen known to have been killed in Syria during the
Kremlin's five-month military campaign, which it said 10 days
ago that it was winding down.
On Wednesday, Russia said for the first time that it has
special forces in combat roles in Syria, suggesting the Kremlin
has been more deeply engaged in the Syrian conflict than it has
previously acknowledged.
For months, Moscow said that its role in Syria was limited
to carrying out air strikes, advising and training the Syrian
army, as well as performing search and rescue operations for
downed aircraft as well as protecting Russian bases.
A major with an elite unit from Russia's interior ministry
was killed in Syria last month, several of his former comrades
told Reuters on Wednesday, though Russian officials are yet to
acknowledge his death.
