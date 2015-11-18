(Adds detail, quote)
MOSCOW Nov 18 President Vladimir Putin on
Wednesday set up a commission to combat terrorism financing, the
Kremlin said, in another sign of the Russian leader's heightened
focus on what he says is a fight against Islamic State
militants.
After attacks in Paris killed 129 people on Friday, security
dominated the G20 summit at the weekend, where the group's
leaders, in a rare departure from their usual focus on the
global economy, agreed to step up border controls and aviation
security and crack down on terrorist financing.
In a decree, effective immediately, Putin ordered the
prosecutor general's office, the central bank and regional
authorities to submit any information they may have on
suspicious activities to the commission.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said a bomb brought down the Russian
passenger plane that crashed in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt
last month, killing all 224 people on board.
The decree orders submission to the commission of any
information on suspicious activities of organisations and
individuals who are not on a list of those against whom there is
sound information about their involvement in extremist
activities or terrorism, in order to freeze their assets.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by
Lidia Kelly;; Editing by Janet Lawrence)