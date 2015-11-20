MOSCOW Nov 20 The Kremlin believes that the
forthcoming visit of French President Francois Hollande to
Washington and Moscow as a step towards creation of
anti-terrorist coalition, Russian Presidential aide, Yuri
Ushakov, told reporters on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Hollande in
Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss fighting against terrorism and
Syrian crisis, Ushakov said.
"Before Moscow, French President will visit Washington, and
we consider it as a creation of the widest anti-terrorist
coalition," he said, adding that Putin and Hollande would meet
again during a conference in Paris on Nov. 30.
Ushakov also added that during Russia's President visit to
Iran on Nov. 23, Putin would meet Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to discuss
with Syrian conflict, Iran nuclear programme, and tackling
terrorism, including the Islamic State.
Putin will take part in a meeting of Gas Exporting Countries
Forum in Iran.
According to Ushakov, presidents of Bolivia and Venezuela
have requested meetings with Putin and the Kremlin "is trying to
find slots" in Russian president's schedule for these meetings.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing
by Vladimir Soldatkin)