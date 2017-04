MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss Syria and Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov is due to travel to Germany this week to attend talks on Syria and the annual Munich Security Conference.

