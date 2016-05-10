MOSCOW May 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It was stressed that during the planned meeting of the International Syria Support Group, the primary focus should be ... the fight against Islamic State and al-Nusra and stopping their supply channels from abroad," the ministry said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)