BEIRUT Dec 2 A video released online by Islamic
State on Wednesday purportedly showed the beheading of a man the
group said was a Russian spy its fighters had captured and who
had been in Syria and Iraq since last year, the SITE monitoring
group reported.
The video shows the man sitting in an orange jumpsuit and
giving details of his apparent recruitment by Russian
intelligence services.
Then, in a different outdoor location, an Islamic State
fighter, who in Russian threatens Russia and President Vladimir
Putin with attacks, appears to cut the man's throat and cut his
head off.
It appeared to be the first claim by the group that it was
holding the Russian prisoner. Moscow has not reported that any
of its citizens are held by Islamic State.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the
video.
SITE said the video was from Raqqa province, Islamic State's
main stronghold in northern Syria.
Russia's security service, the FSB, declined to comment.
There was no immediate comment from Russia's foreign ministry.
Islamic State has beheaded an unknown number of hostages in
numerous videos, both Western prisoners and people from the
Middle East, including soldiers fighting against it and Muslims
who reject its hardline version of Islam.
