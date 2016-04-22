* Kremlin calls report "far from reality"
* Netanyahu says seeks to avoid "mishaps" with Russia
* Israel has mounted dozens of air strikes in Syria
(Adds Kremlin spokesman, Netanyahu)
JERUSALEM, April 22 Russian forces in Syria have
fired at least twice on Israeli military aircraft, prompting
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek improved operational
coordination with Moscow, Israel's top-selling newspaper said on
Friday.
Asked about the alleged incidents, however, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In this case, Israeli press
reports are far from reality."
But Netanyahu, in remarks published by Israeli reporters
whom he briefed by phone on his talks on Thursday with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, said "there have been problems"
regarding Israeli military freedom of operation in Syria.
He gave no details, but said: "If you don't deal with the
friction, it could develop into something more serious."
The unsourced report in Yedioth Ahronoth made no mention of
dates or locations for the two reported incidents, nor did it
give any indication of whether the Israeli planes were hit.
Russia mounted its military intervention in Syria in
September to shore Damascus up amid a now 5-year-old rebellion.
Separately, Israel's Channel 10 TV said a Russian warplane
approached an Israeli warplane off the Mediterranean coast of
Syria last week but that there was no contact between them.
An Israeli military spokesman declined comment. Netanyahu's
office and the Russian embassy in Israel did not immediately
respond.
Israel, which says it has carried out dozens of bombings in
Syria to foil suspected arms handovers to Lebanese Hezbollah
guerrillas, was quick to set up an operational hotline with
Moscow designed to avoid accidentally trading fire with Russian
interventionary forces.
In Moscow on Thursday, Netanyahu told Putin in televised
remarks: "I came here with one main goal - to strengthen the
security coordination between us so as to avoid mishaps,
misunderstandings and unnecessary confrontations."
In an apparent allusion to Syria, Putin said: "I think there
are understandable reasons for these intensive contacts (with
Israel), given the complicated situation in the region."
According to Yedioth, the reported Russian fire on Israeli
planes was first raised with Putin by Israeli President Reuven
Rivlin, who visited Moscow on March 15. At the time, Putin
responded that he was unaware of the incidents, Yedioth said.
(Writing by Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller; Additional
reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)