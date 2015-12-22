MOSCOW Dec 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed in a phone
call on Tuesday to coordinate their two countries' actions to
fight terrorism in the Middle East, the Kremlin said in a
statement.
The two leaders discussed the Syrian crisis during their
conversation.
"Vladimir Putin stressed that there is no alternative to the
launch of intra-Syrian negotiations under the auspices of the
United Nations, as well as to the continued and uncompromising
fight against Islamic State and other extremist groups acting in
Syria," the Kremlin was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)