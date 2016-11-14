Trump says he wants to cut the price of submarines -Fox News interview
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.
MOSCOW Nov 14 A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea after taking off from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, news agencies cited a Defence Ministry statement as saying on Monday.
They said the pilot was safe after he ejected from the plane and that flights by Russian military planes have not been suspended. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Japan is not considering providing support for embattled Toshiba Corp, minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko said on Friday according to Jiji Press.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.