VIENNA Oct 30 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said multi-lateral talks on Friday on the Syrian crisis had failed to reach agreement over the fate of President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking after the talks in Vienna, Lavrov said he believed "the Syrian people should decide Assad's fate", adding that he hoped for further compromises to end the four year civil war in Syria.

Russia and Iran are Assad's main backers, while the United States, its Gulf Arab allies and Turkey say he must step down. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)