Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
MOSCOW Nov 19 The Paris attacks have helped the West understand that the priority in Syria is to fight Islamic State not to topple President Bashar al-Assad, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, according to Russian agencies.
Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position that there was no way to solve the Syria crisis peacefully without Assad, who he said represented the interests of a significant part of Syrian society.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
TOKYO, April 1 Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.