ROME Dec 11 Russia has no plans to carry out air strikes in Libya, a stronghold of Islamic militants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"This is not in our plans. We have had no requests of this kind from the government of Libya ... and there is no government of Libya as such," Lavrov told a news conference during a visit to Italy.

Lavrov also said Russia sees a U.S.-led coalition hitting Islamic State militants in Syria as a potentially effective partner in the Arab republic.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Crispian Balmer; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)