ROME Dec 11 Russia has no plans to carry out
air strikes in Libya, a stronghold of Islamic militants, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
"This is not in our plans. We have had no requests of this
kind from the government of Libya ... and there is no government
of Libya as such," Lavrov told a news conference during a visit
to Italy.
Lavrov also said Russia sees a U.S.-led coalition hitting
Islamic State militants in Syria as a potentially effective
partner in the Arab republic.
