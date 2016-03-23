(Adds context)
MOSCOW, March 23 Russia has a special forces
group in Syria that carries out reconnaissance and "other
special tasks", a senior Russian military officer was quoted as
saying, the first time Moscow has acknowledged having ground
forces in combat roles inside Syria.
"I will not hide the fact that on the territory of Syria
there is a division of our special operations forces," state-run
newspaper Rossiisskaya Gazeta quoted Alexander Dvornikov, a
commander of the Russian contingent in Syria, as saying.
"They perform supplementary reconnaissance on targets for
Russian air strikes, they are engaged in guiding aircraft to
targets in remote areas, and perform other special tasks."
Carrying out target reconnaissance can often involve putting
small groups of highly-trained troops behind enemy lines so they
can gather information on targets that cannot be obtained from
drones or satellite surveillance.
That Russia has been carrying out such high-risk missions
suggests the Kremlin has been more deeply embroiled in the
Syrian conflict than it has previously acknowledged.
Six Russian servicemen are known to have died in Syria, two
of them in circumstances that the Russian authorities have not
disclosed. The death of the sixth serviceman, a major in the
interior ministry troops, emerged on Wednesday.
Until now, Russian officials said the military's role in
Syria was limited to air strikes, training and advising Syrian
government forces, mounting search and rescue operations for
downed air crews, and protecting Russian bases.
But forces opposed to Russia's ally, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, have said Russian forces, in combat roles, have taken
part in government offensives.
