MOSCOW, March 27 The Russian air force has made 40 flights over the area of the Syrian city of Palmyra in the last 24 hours, hitting 117 targets and killing over 80 militants, Russian news agencies quoted Russian defence ministry as saying on Sunday.

The defence ministry added that the ceasefire in Syria had been violated 10 times in the last 24 hours but in general, the ceasefire was holding, news agencies said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)