By Denis Dyomkin
SOCHI, Russia Nov 13 President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday the Russian air force had already struck some
targets in Syria identified by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a
fact he said disproved allegations Moscow was bombing the
moderate opposition.
The United States and the FSA itself have both accused the
Kremlin of bombing FSA targets, while largely sparing Islamic
State militants. Russia says it is careful to only target what
it deems to be bona fide terrorist groups in Syria.
"We are ready to take into account any reliable information
on the location of terrorist groups. We have even worked
together with the Free Syrian Army," Putin told Interfax and the
Turkish Anadolu news agencies in an interview, the text of which
was passed to Reuters by the Kremlin.
"The Russian air force has conducted several strikes on
targets identified by the FSA. We excluded areas, which had been
indicated by FSA commanders as being under their control. This
fact proves once again that we are not bombing the so-called
moderate opposition or the civilian population."
Putin, speaking ahead of a meeting of the G20 in Turkey,
also said Russia had all the necessary financial and technical
means to continue its air campaign in Syria for as long as the
Syrian army needed Russia's support.
He also reiterated Russia's long-standing position that it
would not discuss the political future of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad with him as it is a matter for the Syrian
people.
Turning to G20 host Turkey, Putin said Moscow's differences
with Ankara over the Syria crisis were real but should not
damage bilateral ties.
"It is true that the two countries have different views on
the ways to resolve the crisis in Syria. But the important thing
is ... we both stand for settling the situation in the region
and effectively combating terrorism," Putin said.
"With this in mind, the existing differences should not
hamper our bilateral relations," he said.
