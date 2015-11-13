MOSCOW Nov 13 President Vladimir Putin said on
Friday that the Russian air force had struck some targets in
Syria identified by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), proving it was
not bombing the moderate opposition, the Interfax news agency
reported.
The United States and the FSA itself have both accused the
Kremlin of bombing FSA targets, while largely sparing Islamic
State targets. Russia says it is careful to only target what it
deems to be bona fide terrorist groups in Syria.
"We are ready to take into account any reliable information
on the location of terrorist groups. We have even worked
together with the Free Syrian Army," Putin told Interfax and the
Turkish Anadolu news agency in an interview.
"The Russian air force has conducted several strikes on
targets identified by the FSA. We excluded areas, which had been
indicated by FSA commanders as being under their control. This
fact proves once again that we are not bombing the so-called
moderate opposition or the civilian population."
Putin, speaking ahead of a meeting of the G20 in Turkey,
also said Russia had all the necessary financial and technical
means to continue its air campaign in Syria for as long as the
Syrian army needed Russia's support.
He also reiterated Russia's long-standing position that it
will not discuss the political future of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad with him as it is a matter for the Syrian people.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)