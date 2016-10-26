MADRID Oct 26 Russia has withdrawn a request for a carrier battle group to refuel in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said, after NATO allies criticised Madrid for assisting warships they believe could be used to target civilians in Syria.

"The Russian Embassy in Madrid has just informed us that it is withdrawing the request for permission for stopovers for these ships and these stopovers have therefore been cancelled," the ministry said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Adrian Croft)