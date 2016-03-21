DUBAI, March 21 Saudi Arabia on Monday hailed Russia's partial withdrawal from Syria as a "positive step" towards a political solution there, the government said in a statement after its weekly meeting in Riyadh.

The statement, carried by state news agency SPA, also said that the government hoped that the Russian move would help speed up peace talks and force President Bashar al-Assad's government to "make the necessary concessions to achieve a political transition that everybody seeks in Syria".

(Reporting by Noah Browning, writing by Sami Aboudi)