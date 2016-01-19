MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's air force has delivered
more than 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to areas of Syria which
are blocked by "terrorists", Russian agencies quoted a defence
ministry official as saying on Tuesday.
Food and other cargo was parachuted to the besieged city of
Deir ez-Zor and other localities blocked by Islamic State,
Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted as
saying.
Konashenkov added that a Russian bomber had destroyed
strongholds in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, where Islamic
State had executed Syrian civilians en masse recently.
He said the bomber's strikes had killed more than 60
terrorists in comments carried by agencies.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)