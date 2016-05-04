MOSCOW May 4 A "regime of calm" in Syria's Aleppo was planned for May 3 but its introduction was disrupted by attacks by Nusra Front militants, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Wednesday.

The "regime of calm" in Aleppo and its suburbs was originally planned to last for 24 hours and to be later extended for another two days, Konashenkov said.

(Reporting by idia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)