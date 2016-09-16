MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russian officers monitoring a
ceasefire near the city of Aleppo confirmed the Syrian army was
ready to withdraw from positions along the Castello Road if it
was synchronized with opposition forces, the Russian Defence
Ministry said on Friday.
"Thus, there is de facto just one side in Aleppo which is
ready to lead negotiations, observe the ceasefire and pull back
troops from the U.N. humanitarian aid passage - this is the
Syrian government army," the ministry said in a statement.
It said the United States had failed to prove it had control
over moderate opposition fighters, and it remained unclear if
these forces would abide by the ceasefire.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)