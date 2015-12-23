MOSCOW Dec 23 A report by human rights watchdog Amnesty International that said Russia's bombing of Syria may amount to a war crime because of the number of civilians the strikes have killed is biased and contains ungrounded claims, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry has studied the report, which contains "trite cliches" and "fake information", ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.

He also rejected accusations by human rights bodies that Russia was using cluster bombs in Syria. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)