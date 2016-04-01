MOSCOW, April 1 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Friday dismissed as "dirty leaks" reports on an
alleged agreement between Russia and the United States on the
future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"Our American partners cannot publicly call into question
this formula that ... only the people of Syria decide all the
questions about the future of Syria," Lavrov told a news
conference.
"And in these dirty leaks which distort reality we obviously
see Washington's inability to force some of its allies in the
region and in Europe ... to give the Syrian people a sovereign
right to decide their destiny as well as who will be their
leader," Lavrov added.
The Arabian newspaper al-Hayat reported on Thursday that
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry had told several Arab
countries that Russia and the U.S. reached an understanding on
the future of Syria's peace process, including Assad's departure
to another country at some unspecified stage.
The Kremlin said the report was untrue.
