MOSCOW, Sept 13 A nationwide ceasefire in Syria brokered by Russia and the United States has been largely observed in the city of Aleppo, Russia's military said on Tuesday.

Russia has sent artillery reconnaissance equipment to Aleppo to detect and suppress attepts of ceasefire violations, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, a senior Russian Defence Ministry officer, said in comments broadcast by state television.

Syrian government forces have halted fire, except in areas where they fight Islamic State units and the Nusra Front, now renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

