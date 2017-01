MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that an aid convoy in Syria had not been hit by the Russian or Syrian air force, adding that Russian military officials were making checks into the incident.

The ministry also said that warehouses where the aid was being unloaded had come "under the impact of fire", adding that the source of the blaze had not yet been determined. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)