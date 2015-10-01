MOSCOW Oct 1 Russian's own data analysis
carried out after it launched air strikes against targets inside
Syria showed its planes had only struck Islamic State targets,
an airforce official was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti
news agency on Thursday.
Moscow's account is disputed by U.S. officials and
politicians as well as by rebel groups on the ground who say the
areas it struck are mostly held by a rival insurgent alliance,
which unlike Islamic State is supported by U.S. allies including
Arab states and Turkey.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)