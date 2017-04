April 12 A Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed in Syria in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing two pilots, Russian news agencies quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The helicopter was not shot down, the ministry said, adding that the helicopter crashed in Homs province. The pilots' bodies had been recovered and brought to Russia's air base in Hmeymim, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)