MOSCOW, April 13 The crash of a Russian Mi-28N attack helicopter in Syria on Tuesday could have been caused by a pilot error, TASS news agency quoted a source in Russia's air force as saying on Wednesday.

The source was referring to preliminary data from the crash investigation, TASS reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)