MOSCOW, March 25 Russian warplanes carried out 41 sorties in Syria between Tuesday and Thursday in support of a Syrian army offensive near Palmyra and destroyed 146 targets, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Russia's defence ministry.

The ministry added in separate comments that it had registered seven ceasefire violations in the past 24 hours in the Syrian province of Latakia but said the cessation of hostilities was holding "in general" in Syria.

A ceasefire backed by the United States and Russia covers most of Syria but not areas held by Islamic State.