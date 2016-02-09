(Adds Peskov quotes, details)
MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia said on Tuesday there was
no credible evidence of its air strikes causing civilian deaths
in Syria, rejecting German Chancellor Angela Merkel's criticism
of the bombing campaign.
Merkel said on Monday that Russian bombing had forced tens
of thousands of Syrian civilians to flee, suggesting that the
attacks violated a U.N. Security Council resolution that Moscow
itself signed in December.
European Council President Donald Tusk added to the
pressure, saying the Russian actions were helping the
"murderous" government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Responding to Merkel's statement, made during a trip to
Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists:
"Despite a huge number of such statements, no one up to now has
presented a single (piece of) credible evidence as proof of
these words."
There was also no way of talking about improving ties with
Turkey, whose fighter jets shot down a Russian bomber near the
Turkish-Syrian border in November, he added.
"Our relations are now in their worst shape for the past few
decades," he said. "Turkey committed aggressive and dastardly
acts against Russia. Turkey has not adequately explained its
actions and has not apologised properly."
He called "wrong and absurd" accusations by Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan that Russia was engaged in an invasion
of Syria, trying to set up a "boutique state" for Assad.
"It's well-known that aerospace forces of the Russian
Federation are in Syria following an invitation from the
legitimate Syrian leadership," he said. "Hence, there can be no
talk of any de jure or de facto occupation of Syria."
