MOSCOW Feb 24 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his
government was ready to assist in implementing a ceasefire in
Syria, the Kremlin and the Syrian presidency said.
The United States and Russia announced plans on Monday for a
cessation of hostilities in Syria, excluding Islamic State and
Nusra Front militants, that would take effect starting on
Saturday.
Putin said at the time that the ceasefire agreements between
Moscow and Washington were a real step towards halting the
bloodshed and can be an example of action against terrorism.
Putin and Assad, who held a telephone conversation, stressed
the importance of a continued "uncompromising" fight against
Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other militant groups "which
are included in the respective list of the United Nations
Security Council", the Kremlin said. It gave no further detail.
The Syrian presidency made no mention of any UN Security
Council list.
