MOSCOW Feb 29 Syria could become a federal
state if that model works in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign
Minister Sergei Ryabkov told a news briefing on Monday.
A fragile cessation of hostilities, drawn up jointly by the
United States and Russia, has led to a dramatic reduction of
violence in Syria over the weekend, though rebels are accusing
the government of numerous violations including air strikes.
The United Nations' Syria mediator, Staffan de Mistura, has
said he intends to reconvene peace talks between the Syrian
government and opposition on March 7, provided the halt in
fighting largely holds and allows for greater delivery of
humanitarian relief.
"If as a result of talks, consultations and discussions on
Syria's future state order ... they come to an opinion that
namely this (federal) model will work to serve the task of
preserving Syria as a united, secular, independent and sovereign
nation, then who will object to this?" Ryabkov said.
After five years of civil war that has killed 250,000 people
and driven some 11 million from their homes, Syria's territory
is already effectively split between various parties, including
the government and its allies, Western-backed Kurds, opposition
groups and Islamic State militants.
In a September interview, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
did not rule out the idea of federalism, but said any change
must be a result of dialogue among Syrians and a referendum to
introduce the necessary changes to the constitution.
"From our side, when the Syrian people are ready to move in
a certain direction, we will naturally agree to this," he said
at the time.
Ryabkov said Moscow would also not object to "any other
model for Syria, provided it is not written to someone's
dictation somewhere 1,000 kilometres away from Syria".
