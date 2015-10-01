MOSCOW Oct 1 The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian air strikes in Syria were targeting a list of well-known terrorist organisations and that it was too early to say whether President Vladimir Putin was satisfied with the campaign so far.

Speaking a day after Moscow launched a series of strikes against what it said were Islamist extremist targets inside Syria, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said:

"These organisations (on the target list) are well-known and the targets are chosen in coordination with the armed forces of Syria."

When asked whether Putin was satisfied with the way the Russian air campaign was shaping up, Peskov said: "It is too early to talk about that."

Russia's strikes on Wednesday represented its biggest Middle East intervention in decades and plunged the four-year-old civil war into a volatile new phase as Putin moved forcefully to stake out influence in the unstable region. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Osborn)