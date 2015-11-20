MOSCOW Nov 20 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Friday that there are no discussions about a possible
ground operation by the Russian military in Syria.
He was commenting on a question about Russian President
Vladimir Putin's statement earlier on Friday about "the next
phases" in the military operation in Syria.
"There has been no discussion about a ground operation and
there is still no discussion (about it)," Peskov told reporters.
