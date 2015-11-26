MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's air force flew 134 sorties and hit 449 terrorist targets in Syria over last three days, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russian jets hit targets in Syria's Aleppo, Damascus, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces, the ministry said, according to Interfax, adding that all warplanes safely returned to their base.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)